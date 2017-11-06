BBC Sport - Tammy Abraham says earning a place in Chelsea's squad is his main target
Chelsea place is Abraham's main target
- From the section Football
Striker Tammy Abraham says he is focused on loan club Swansea but his long-term target is to secure a place in the Chelsea squad.
Uncapped Abraham is in the England squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil this month.
