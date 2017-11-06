Macclesfield Town sign Forest Green striker Shamir Mullings on loan

Shamir Mullings joined Forest Green from Chelmsford City 12 months ago for an undisclosed fee

Macclesfield Town have signed forward Shamir Mullings from Forest Green Rovers in a two-month loan deal.

The 24-year-old has made nine appearances for his League Two parent club this season, scoring once.

He will go straight into the Macclesfield squad for Saturday's National League game at Barrow.

Mullings, who will be with Macclesfield until 6 January, was not involved in the FA Cup first-round tie between the two clubs, which Forest Green won 1-0.

He came on as a substitute when Forest Green beat Tranmere at Wembley last season to win promotion to the Football League for the first time.