BBC Sport - Arsenal Women 1-2 Reading Women: Fara Williams stuns Gunners with centre-spot winner

What a hit! Fara Williams scores from kick-off

Watch Reading's Fara Williams score a stunning winner immediately from the restart as Reading beat Arsenal in the FA WSL Continental Tyres Cup.

WATCH MORE: Williams' stunning volley & other great WSL goals

