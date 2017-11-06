BBC Sport - Arsenal Women 1-2 Reading Women: Fara Williams stuns Gunners with centre-spot winner
What a hit! Fara Williams scores from kick-off
- From the section Women's Football
Watch Reading's Fara Williams score a stunning winner immediately from the restart as Reading beat Arsenal in the FA WSL Continental Tyres Cup.
WATCH MORE: Williams' stunning volley & other great WSL goals
