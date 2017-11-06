Harry Kane and Harry Winks out of England squad

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Harry Winks were both injured in Sunday's match against Crystal Palace

Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Harry Winks have withdrawn from the England squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil due to injuries.

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore has been called up as a replacement.

Striker Kane has a knee injury while midfielder Winks has an ankle problem. The pair had treatment during the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

England host Germany at Wembley on Friday and then play Brazil at the same venue on 14 November.

Kane and Winks' Spurs team-mate Dele Alli had already withdrawn from the original squad and on Monday England called up Everton defender Michael Keane to replace him.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said Winks, who went off at half-time in the Palace match, had twisted his ankle.

Kane received treatment on his knee in the first half and was substituted on 77 minutes for "protection", according to Pochettino.

Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill, who helped his side beat Manchester United on Sunday, will also be assessed by his club before joining up with the national team.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson missed Liverpool's victory over West Ham with a thigh problem but is due to arrive at St George's Park later in the week.