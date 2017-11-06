Morgan Schneiderlin: Everton midfielder denies being sent home from training

Morgan Schneiderlin has made seven league appearances for Everton this season

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has denied that he was sent home from the club's training ground due to a "lack of effort".

Reports have suggested that Schneiderlin, 27, and team-mate Kevin Mirallas were sent home after their attitude was questioned by Everton's coaching staff.

Both players were left out of the squad that beat Watford 3-2 on Sunday.

"The stories are not true," said Schneiderlin.

"I am fully committed to Everton and will continue to work hard for the club and the fans in training and on the pitch."

Schneiderlin has struggled for form this season, having moved to Everton from Manchester United in January.

Everton, who have still not appointed a permanent manager after sacking Ronald Koeman last month, have won only three league games this season but are up to 15th after Sunday's win.