BBC Sport - Claude Makelele departure a big loss for Swansea, says Tammy Abraham

Makelele a big loss for Swansea - Abraham

Swansea City striker Tammy Abraham says it is a blow to lose assistant coach Claude Makelele, who has left to take charge of Belgian club KAS Eupen.

Abraham, who is on loan from Chelsea for the season, has been called into the senior England squad for friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

The 20-year-old is Swansea's top scorer this season with five goals from 14 games and says he is looking forward to training with Tottenham striker Harry Kane while he is with England.

