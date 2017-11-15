Women's Champions League: Manchester City Women v LSK Kvinner

Izzy Christiansen has started all five of Manchester City's Women's Super League games this season

Women's Champions League - Last-16 second leg Venue: Academy Stadium Kick-Off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: BBC Sport website report and reaction

Manchester City Women will aim to reach the Women's Champions League quarter-finals for the second season in a row when they face LSK Kvinner on Thursday.

The Women's Super League One leaders won 5-0 in Norway to take a commanding lead into the second leg.

Demi Stokes, Izzy Christiansen, Claire Emslie, Jane Ross all got on the scoresheet for City in the first leg.

City maintained their 100% record this season with a convincing 4-0 win against Bristol City Women on Sunday.

Christiansen, Emslie, Abbie McManus and Jen Beattie scored as their victory helped them move to the top of the WSL.

Former leaders Chelsea dropped to second after their 2-2 draw at Reading and face Rosengard in their last-16 tie on Wednesday.

LSK Kvinner finished their domestic season as 2017 champions of the Norwegian Toppserien and qualified for the 2018-19 Women's Champions League.

The Lillestrom-based side finished 11 points clear of second-placed Avaldsnes IL in the domestic table.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.