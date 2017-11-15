Rosengard Women 0-1 Chelsea Ladies (0-4 agg)

Ji So-Yun (left) scored on her return to the Chelsea starting XI, after being an unused substitute in their 2-2 draw against Reading in WSL1 on Sunday

Chelsea Ladies reached the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League for the first time after a 1-0 win away at Swedish side Rosengard.

Leading 3-0 from the first leg of their last-16 tie, Emma Hayes' side enjoyed a comfortable evening in Malmo.

Ji So-Yun scored a crucial away goal when her side-footed shot from Crystal Dunn's pull-back was deflected in.

Ramona Bachmann, Maren Mjelde and Fran Kirby all came close to adding a second for the Blues in the closing stages.

The hosts hardly threatened Helvig Lindahl's goal and, following Ji's calm finish five minutes into the second half, never looked likely of mounting the unlikely five-goal comeback they would have needed to progress.

But, had striker Sanne Troelsgaard not miscued her effort from eight yards out following a slick passing move in the 12th minute, the Blues could have endured a more difficult evening.

Rosengaard keeper Zecira Musovic palmed Ji's free-kick behind midway through the first half and made a series of saves in the final 15 minutes to keep the score at 1-0.

Manchester City Women look well placed to join Chelsea in the last eight, with the Women's Super League One leaders hosting LSK Kvinner on Thursday having won 5-0 in Norway in the first leg of their tie last week.

Rosengard: Musovic, Sorensen, Asante, Viggosdottir, Riley, Folkesson, Seger (c), Wieder, Landeka, Mittag, Troelsgaard (Hellstrom 79).

Unused subs: McLeod, Sundqvist, Svensson, Torisson, Filekovic, Lyberg

Chelsea: Lindahl, Bright, Flaherty, Eriksson, Thorisdottir (Blundell 62), Mjelde, Dunn, Chapman (c) (Kirby 78), Ji, Cuthbert (Carney 69), Bachmann

Unused subs: Telford, Spence, Rafferty, Aluko.

Referee: Esther Staubli (Sui)

