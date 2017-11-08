LSK Kvinner v Manchester City Women (Thurs)

Mel Lawley scored Manchester City's third goal against St Polten in the last 32 of the 2017-18 Women's Champions League

The Women's Champions League is Manchester City's main focus this term, forward Mel Lawley said ahead of their last 16 tie against LSK Kvinner.

City, who have a 100% record in the current campaign, progressed to the last 16 with a 6-0 aggregate win over Austrian side St Polten last month

Meanwhile, Lillestrom-based LSK beat FC Zürich Frauen 2-1 over two legs.

"LSK are domestic league champions and naturally every European game is difficult," Lawley told BBC Sport.

"The Champions League is our main focus now, and we will go there to try and play our game.

"But the depth in our squad is really good now so we know that whatever team we put out will be strong."

LSK won a fourth consecutive Norwegian title to seal their place in this season's competition and face a City side who have won all eight of their matches during the current campaign.

The first leg will take place at 17:30 GMT in Norway on Thursday, 9 November while the second leg will take place at 19:00 GMT at the Academy Stadium on Thursday, 16 November.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.