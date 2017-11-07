Women's Champions League: Chelsea Ladies v Rosengard Women

Germany and Rosengard's Anja Mittag is the Women's Champions League's record scorer

Rosengard need a "really good day" to get anything from the first leg of their Women's Champions League last-16 tie at Chelsea, according to their German striker Anja Mittag.

Hosting the first leg at Kingsmeadow, Chelsea are bidding to reach their first European quarter-final.

Emma Hayes' side overcame Bayern Munich on away goals in the last 32, while Rosengard beat Olimpia Cluj of Romania.

"We are the underdog. Chelsea have great players," Mittag told BBC Sport.

In the previous round, 32-year-old Mittag became the first player to score 50 goals in the Women's Champions League.

"Chelsea are a really hard team to meet and one of the toughest opponents we could have got in the whole draw," she added.

"We will need a really good day to get something against them but we will try our best. To get through would be a huge achievement for us.

"But it would be the same for Chelsea, because they have not been through to the quarter-finals before. For both us of it would be really big to progress."

Chelsea, who are competing in their third European campaign, were runners-up in the English top flight in 2016, while Rosengard are second in Swedish top tier with one league match remaining this year.

The first leg of Manchester City's last-16 tie against LSK Kvinner is in Norway on Thursday.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.