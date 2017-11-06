Tammy Abraham 'ready' for England international call against Germany and Brazil

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea place is Abraham's main target

England newcomer Tammy Abraham insists he is ready for an international debut if given the chance in the forthcoming friendlies with Germany and Brazil.

Abraham is one of three uncapped players called into Gareth Southgate's squad for the double-header against the top two ranked teams in the world.

The 20-year-old striker has scored five goals in 13 games on loan at Swansea from Chelsea this season.

"I just want to go out and show the world what I'm truly made of," he said.

England face World Cup winners Germany at Wembley on Friday, followed by Brazil on 14 November.

"I feel like I'm ready but it won't be easy," Abraham told a news conference. "I just have to keep proving to the manager in training and showing why he picked me and just keep working as hard as I can.

Having played at youth level for England, Abraham opted for the senior side when he could have chosen to represent Nigeria, his father's country of birth.

He played for England Under-21s just after Gareth Southgate left to take charge of the senior team but believes the former England international will not be afraid to include young players after Abraham, Joe Gomez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were all included in the latest squad.

"Gareth is a great manager and he likes to bring up young talent," the striker said. "It's obviously a big confidence booster to us and I'm sure he's looking at the under-17s and the under-20s who won the World Cup as well.

"It's nice to see that we've got players coming through and that Gareth will have an eye on them."

Abraham has agreed a season-long loan at Swansea, managed by Paul Clement, his former youth team manager at Chelsea, but intends to push for a place when he returns to Stamford Bridge.

"My main focus is on Swansea, but my main target will be to be in that Chelsea squad one day," he said.

"I've always wanted to play games and express myself - a club like Chelsea have fantastic players and it won't be easy to get into that team, so sometimes you have to go away and show Chelsea you could be ready."