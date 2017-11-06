BBC Sport - Andrea Pirlo retires - watch Italy legend score at 2006 World Cup

'It's a pearler from Pirlo' - Italy legend scores at World Cup

Watch Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo score from distance against Ghana at the 2006 World Cup. The midfielder, who won 116 caps for his country, has announced his retirement from playing.

READ MORE: Pirlo announces retirement

