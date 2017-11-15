Price of Football: Young adult tickets 2017

For the first time as part of the annual BBC Price of Football study, we asked clubs to provide us with their ticket pricing for young adult season tickets and young adult matchday tickets, as well as the usual ticket data we collate each year.

The data does not include student concession tickets.

Here we present the findings of the clubs who offer these discounts, along with their cheapest full adult ticket by way of comparison.

Premier League 2017-18

Age range (years) Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket Arsenal 16-19 £384 (members) £891 £11.25 (members) £26 Bournemouth n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Brighton u21 £335 £495 £23 £30 Burnley u22 £95 £329 £20 £30 Chelsea u20 £285 £750 £15.50 £47 Crystal Palace 18-21 £280 £420 £19 £27 Everton 18-21* £299 £420 n/a £38 Huddersfield u18 £79 £100 £15 £30 Leicester 18-21 £275 £365 £24 £26 Liverpool 17-21 £342 £685 £18.50 £37 Man City 18-21 £250 £299 £25 £35 Man Utd 18-20 £399 £532 £24 £31 Newcastle 18-21 £259 £473 £15 £32 Southampton 18-21 £243 £541 £22 £32 Stoke 18-21 £259 £294 £15 (u17) £25 Swansea n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Tottenham u18 £258 £645 £8 £20 Watford u18 £68 £403 £14 £36 West Brom 18-22 £205 £380 £15 £25 West Ham u21 £145 £289 £12.50 £25

*Everton introduced a season ticket at £380 for fans aged 22-24

Championship 2017-18

Age range (years) Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket Aston Villa u21 £130 £322 £10 £20 Barnsley u22 £135 £270 £16 £23 Birmingham 13-18 £148 £230 £10 £15 Bolton 18-22 £209 £316 £7 £15 Brentford 18-24 £219 £369 £5 £20 Bristol City u22 £115 £345 £17 £20 Burton Albion 17-22 £255 £255 £18 £20 Cardiff 16-21 £99 £299 £10 £18 Derby 18-22 £260 £319 n/a n/a Fulham 18-21 £299 £254 £15 £20 Hull City n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Ipswich 19-22 £230 £423 £15 £25 Leeds 16-22 £316 £398 £21 £26 Middlesbrough 18-21 £300 £397 £13 (u18) £27 Millwall 16-21 £179 £333 £14 £20 Norwich u21 £239.50 £499.50 £3 £18 Nottm Forest 18-20 £225 £330 n/a n/a Preston 19-21 £280 £380 £15 £24 QPR 18-21 £225 £400 £15 £23 Reading 18-24 £120 £305 £10 £20 Sheff Utd 18-22 £135 £288 £14 (u18) £20 Sheff Wed u21 £225 £455 £15 £20 Sunderland 16-21 £190 £350 £22 £25 Wolves u21 £195 £299 £15 £25

League One 2017-18

Age range (years) Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket AFC Wimbledon 18-21 £100 £275 n/a n/a Blackburn 18-21 £179 £279 £11 £18 Blackpool u19 £100 £220 £10 £22 Bradford n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Bristol Rovers 16-21 £130 £260 £12 £16 Bury 18-22 £125 £250 £10 (u18) £20 Charlton 18-21 £135 £175 £13 £19 Doncaster 18-21* £149 £299 £5 £17 Fleetwood u18 £50 £220 £5 £17 Gillingham n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a MK Dons u21 £60 £312 £10 £10** Northampton 18-21 £150 £249 £18 £22 Oldham u21 £210 £300 n/a £18 Oxford 18-21 £175 £300 £14 £20 Peterborough 18-21 £169 £319 £15 £20 Plymouth 18-21 £272 £357 £16 £21 Portsmouth 18-22 £240 £369 £15 £23 Rochdale 17-21 n/a n/a £12 £17 Rotherham 18-21 £215 £351 £13 £23 Scunthorpe 18-21 £192 £288 £12 £18 Shrewsbury 19-21 £200 £295 £15 £20 Southend 17-22 £150 £395 £14 £22 Walsall n/a n/a n/a n/a Wigan 18-21 £200 £249 £10 (u18) £20

*Doncaster introduced a season ticket at £219 for fans aged 22-24

**Cheapest adult is only for specific games

League Two 2017-18

Age range (years) Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket Accrington u18 £139 £219 £15 £20 Barnet u21 £168 £324 £10 £19 Cambridge 18-21 £205 £275 £12 £16 Carlisle 18-22 £149 £257 £13 £16 Cheltenham n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Chesterfield 17-20 £160 £345 £10 £20 Colchester 18-21 £220 £293 £11 £14.50 Coventry n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Crawley 18-21 £210 £290 £11 £16 Crewe 17-19 £158 £280 n/a n/a Exeter u18 £92 £299 £4.50 £16 Forest Green Rovers 16-21 £130 £280 £8 £16 Grimsby 19-21 £170 £305 £11 £18.50 Lincoln u18 £75 £299 £7 £18 Luton 19-21 £170 £240 £10 £18 Mansfield 18-21 £180 £295 £15 £20 Morecambe 18-22 £150 £219 £10 £17 Newport 16-21 £100 £195 £12 £18 Notts County 18-21 £185 £310 £14 £20 Port Vale 18-21 £240 £295 £12 £20 Stevenage 16-21* £135 £279 £10 £17 Swindon u 21** £150 £345 £10 £19 Wycombe 19-25 £172 £239 £11 £13 Yeovil 16-21 £231 £295 £13 £17

*Stevenage also offer a £115 season ticket for fans aged 16-18

**Swindon also offer a £125 season ticket and £6 matchday ticket for fans under 18

National League 2017-18

Age range (years) Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket AFC Fylde n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Aldershot n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Barrow 18-22 £110 £245 £8 £14 Boreham Wood n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Bromley n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Chester 18-21 £170 £255 £10 £15 Dagenham & Red n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Dover n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Eastleigh u18 £50 £120 £5 £12 Ebbsfleet n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Gateshead 16-17 £100 £230 £5 £15 Guiseley n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Halifax n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Hartlepool u19 £120 £250 £10 £18 Leyton Orient n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Macclesfield u25 £80 £240 £4 £13 Maidenhead 16-20 £80 £150 n/a n/a Maidstone n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Solihull Moors 16-17 £105 £190 £10 £15 Sutton 13-19 £25 £99 £8 £15 Torquay u18 £125 £250 £7 £15 Tranmere 18-22 £180 £289 £10 £17 Woking n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Wrexham 18-21 £194 £260 £12 £15

Scottish Premiership 2017-18

Age range (years) Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket Aberdeen 18-21 £165 £330 £12 £19.80 Celtic 17-18 £159 £376 n/a n/a Dundee u18 £130 £340 £12 £24 Hamilton u18 £20 £180 £12 £22 Hearts u18 £85 £300 £10 £19 Hibernian u17 £85 £335 £12 £22 Kilmarnock u21 £180 £300 £15 £20 Motherwell n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Partick Thistle 16-18 £100 £308 £15 £22 Rangers u18 £270 £335 £17 £24 Ross County 18-21 £85 £200 £12 £24 St Johnstone 17-18 £106 £315 £12 £23

Scottish Championship 2017-18

Age range (years) Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket Brechin City u18 free for school children £200 £8 £15 Dumbarton n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Dundee United u18 £179 £279 £10 £20 Dumfermline 18-21 £205 £260 £12 £18 Falkirk u18 £85 £250 £7 £20 Greenock Morton 17-20 £220 £260 £15 £18 Inverness CT 16-25 £180 £267 £15 £20 Livingston u18 £150 £240 £12 £18 Queen of the South 16-21 £90 £256 £9 £16 St Mirren 13-17 £55 £275 £5 £20

Scottish League One 2017-18

Age range (years) Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket Airdrieonians n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Albion Rovers n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Alloa n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Arbroath 13-18 £60 £200 £8 £14 Ayr United 16-20 £50 £220 £10 £16 East Fife n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Forfar Athletic u17 £70 £180 £6 £12 Queen's Park n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Raith Rovers n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Stranraer 12-18 £75 £185 £5 £15

Scottish League Two 2017-18

Age range (years) Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket Annan Athletic n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Berwick Rangers 16-17 £80 £150 £7 £12 Clyde u18 £18 £166.25 £8 £13 Cowdenbeath n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Edinburgh City n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Elgin City n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Montrose n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Peterhead n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Stenhousemuir 17-18 £50 £180 £7 (students) £12 Stirling Albion n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Women's Super League 2017-18

Age range (years) Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket Bristol City Women (WSL1) u22 £17 £42 £5 £7 Chelsea Ladies (WSL1) u20 £21 £42 £3 £6 Manchester City (WSL1) 16-21 £45 £55 £2 £4 Sunderland Ladies (WSL1) u18 £15 £40 £2 £4 Doncaster Belles (WSL2) u17 £10 £40 £1 £6 London Bees (WSL2) u17 £36 £60 £2 £4 Watford Ladies (WSL2) u18 n/a n/a 1 £6

Welsh Premier League 2017-18

Age range (years) Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket Bangor City 16-18 £84 £126 £6 £9 Barry Town unspecified n/a n/a £3 £7 Carmarthen Town unspecified £40 £65 £3 £7 Cefn Druids unspecified £60 £90 £4 £7

