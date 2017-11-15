Price of Football: Young adult tickets 2017

For the first time as part of the annual BBC Price of Football study, we asked clubs to provide us with their ticket pricing for young adult season tickets and young adult matchday tickets, as well as the usual ticket data we collate each year.
The data does not include student concession tickets.
Here we present the findings of the clubs who offer these discounts, along with their cheapest full adult ticket by way of comparison.
Premier League 2017-18
Mobile phone and tablet users may have to scroll left to see full data.
Age range (years)
Cheapest young adult season ticket
Cheapest adult season ticket
Cheapest young adult matchday ticket
Cheapest adult matchday ticket
Arsenal
16-19
£384 (members)
£891
£11.25 (members)
£26
Bournemouth
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Brighton
u21
£335
£495
£23
£30
Burnley
u22
£95
£329
£20
£30
Chelsea
u20
£285
£750
£15.50
£47
Crystal Palace
18-21
£280
£420
£19
£27
Everton
18-21*
£299
£420
n/a
£38
Huddersfield
u18
£79
£100
£15
£30
Leicester
18-21
£275
£365
£24
£26
Liverpool
17-21
£342
£685
£18.50
£37
Man City
18-21
£250
£299
£25
£35
Man Utd
18-20
£399
£532
£24
£31
Newcastle
18-21
£259
£473
£15
£32
Southampton
18-21
£243
£541
£22
£32
Stoke
18-21
£259
£294
£15 (u17)
£25
Swansea
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Tottenham
u18
£258
£645
£8
£20
Watford
u18
£68
£403
£14
£36
West Brom
18-22
£205
£380
£15
£25
West Ham
u21
£145
£289
£12.50
£25
*Everton introduced a season ticket at £380 for fans aged 22-24
Championship 2017-18
Age range (years)
Cheapest young adult season ticket
Cheapest adult season ticket
Cheapest young adult matchday ticket
Cheapest adult matchday ticket
Aston Villa
u21
£130
£322
£10
£20
Barnsley
u22
£135
£270
£16
£23
Birmingham
13-18
£148
£230
£10
£15
Bolton
18-22
£209
£316
£7
£15
Brentford
18-24
£219
£369
£5
£20
Bristol City
u22
£115
£345
£17
£20
Burton Albion
17-22
£255
£255
£18
£20
Cardiff
16-21
£99
£299
£10
£18
Derby
18-22
£260
£319
n/a
n/a
Fulham
18-21
£299
£254
£15
£20
Hull City
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Ipswich
19-22
£230
£423
£15
£25
Leeds
16-22
£316
£398
£21
£26
Middlesbrough
18-21
£300
£397
£13 (u18)
£27
Millwall
16-21
£179
£333
£14
£20
Norwich
u21
£239.50
£499.50
£3
£18
Nottm Forest
18-20
£225
£330
n/a
n/a
Preston
19-21
£280
£380
£15
£24
QPR
18-21
£225
£400
£15
£23
Reading
18-24
£120
£305
£10
£20
Sheff Utd
18-22
£135
£288
£14 (u18)
£20
Sheff Wed
u21
£225
£455
£15
£20
Sunderland
16-21
£190
£350
£22
£25
Wolves
u21
£195
£299
£15
£25
League One 2017-18
Age range (years)
Cheapest young adult season ticket
Cheapest adult season ticket
Cheapest young adult matchday ticket
Cheapest adult matchday ticket
AFC Wimbledon
18-21
£100
£275
n/a
n/a
Blackburn
18-21
£179
£279
£11
£18
Blackpool
u19
£100
£220
£10
£22
Bradford
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Bristol Rovers
16-21
£130
£260
£12
£16
Bury
18-22
£125
£250
£10 (u18)
£20
Charlton
18-21
£135
£175
£13
£19
Doncaster
18-21*
£149
£299
£5
£17
Fleetwood
u18
£50
£220
£5
£17
Gillingham
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
MK Dons
u21
£60
£312
£10
£10**
Northampton
18-21
£150
£249
£18
£22
Oldham
u21
£210
£300
n/a
£18
Oxford
18-21
£175
£300
£14
£20
Peterborough
18-21
£169
£319
£15
£20
Plymouth
18-21
£272
£357
£16
£21
Portsmouth
18-22
£240
£369
£15
£23
Rochdale
17-21
n/a
n/a
£12
£17
Rotherham
18-21
£215
£351
£13
£23
Scunthorpe
18-21
£192
£288
£12
£18
Shrewsbury
19-21
£200
£295
£15
£20
Southend
17-22
£150
£395
£14
£22
Walsall
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Wigan
18-21
£200
£249
£10 (u18)
£20
*Doncaster introduced a season ticket at £219 for fans aged 22-24
**Cheapest adult is only for specific games
League Two 2017-18
Age range (years)
Cheapest young adult season ticket
Cheapest adult season ticket
Cheapest young adult matchday ticket
Cheapest adult matchday ticket
Accrington
u18
£139
£219
£15
£20
Barnet
u21
£168
£324
£10
£19
Cambridge
18-21
£205
£275
£12
£16
Carlisle
18-22
£149
£257
£13
£16
Cheltenham
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Chesterfield
17-20
£160
£345
£10
£20
Colchester
18-21
£220
£293
£11
£14.50
Coventry
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Crawley
18-21
£210
£290
£11
£16
Crewe
17-19
£158
£280
n/a
n/a
Exeter
u18
£92
£299
£4.50
£16
Forest Green Rovers
16-21
£130
£280
£8
£16
Grimsby
19-21
£170
£305
£11
£18.50
Lincoln
u18
£75
£299
£7
£18
Luton
19-21
£170
£240
£10
£18
Mansfield
18-21
£180
£295
£15
£20
Morecambe
18-22
£150
£219
£10
£17
Newport
16-21
£100
£195
£12
£18
Notts County
18-21
£185
£310
£14
£20
Port Vale
18-21
£240
£295
£12
£20
Stevenage
16-21*
£135
£279
£10
£17
Swindon
u 21**
£150
£345
£10
£19
Wycombe
19-25
£172
£239
£11
£13
Yeovil
16-21
£231
£295
£13
£17
*Stevenage also offer a £115 season ticket for fans aged 16-18
**Swindon also offer a £125 season ticket and £6 matchday ticket for fans under 18