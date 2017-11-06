Scotland: Not getting capped "never upsetting", says Graeme Shinnie

Graeme Shinnie could win his first Scotland cap against Netherlands

International friendly: Scotland v Netherlands Venue: Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Date: Thursday, 9 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie insists he does not bear any grudges about not previously being picked for his country.

Shinnie, who can operate at left-back and in midfield, has been in Scotland squads but is yet to win his first cap.

And the 26-year-old is one of eight uncapped players in Malky Mackay's squad for Thursday's friendly with Netherlands.

"It was never upsetting or anything when I didn't get in," said Shinnie.

"The strength of the players in this country is very good.

"There was a strong squad that time I was away and it was my first time away. There was a lot of players that had travelled around Europe with the team and were maybe in Gordon's [Strachan] mind more than I was because it was my first time.

"It's always a determination of mine to try and get a cap and hopefully I can play some part on Thursday.

"It would be massive. I would have family there watching. It would be my first cap, which would be a massive honour for myself and a massive point in my career that I can look back on.

"It definitely is an opportunity. There's a lot of different faces to when I was here last time and it's a game that's looking to the future as well."

Shinnie has captained Aberdeen this season and the Dons are second behind Celtic in the Premiership

Interim manager Mackay also included Shinnie's club-mates Kenny McLean and Ryan Christie, the latter on loan from Celtic, in his squad, with Thursday's game taking place at Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.

"The club will be delighted in having so many players in the squad this time," said Shinnie, whose brother Andrew was capped by Scotland in 2012.

"To be capped for your country is a massive honour and one that everyone would be immensely proud of. Andrew's got one already so I need to even it up.

"It's different. The calibre of team that we're playing on Thursday, the style of football compared to what maybe we're used to at Aberdeen, will be different.

"It's exiting that you're learning different ways of playing and different styles. Every manager's got a different style of play."

Meanwhile, Shinnie expects his club manager Derek McInnes to stay at Aberdeen, despite speculation linking him with the vacant Rangers job.

"I expect him to be there," said Shinnie. "I hope he'll be there.

"Football's football. You can never tell what's going to happen. We just need to get on with it the same way we would and if it does happen then that's out of our hands.

"The players don't get caught up in that and to be fair the manager hasn't really got caught up in it either."