Marcus Tavernier: Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk impressed by winger's attitude

Marcus Tavernier's sixth minute goal was his second Boro goal of the season

Middlesbrough match-winner Marcus Tavernier earned his chance to impress in Sunday's derby victory against Sunderland, said boss Garry Monk.

Winger Tavernier, 18, scored his first league goal in his full home debut at the Riverside and only his sixth first-team appearance for the Teessiders.

And the win lifted Boro up to fifth in the Championship table.

"This is a memory that will live with him forever, scoring the winner in a derby," Monk told BBC Tees.

"He's very grounded, very level-headed - we don't allow anything else. We're delighted for him but the hard work will continue.

"He'll get stronger and more experience with time but we've been delighted with his attitude since we started here."

Monk gave Tavernier his debut in August's 3-0 League Cup win against Scunthorpe, his fifth game in charge after taking over as manager in the summer.

It came four days after the teenager, who signed his first professional contract in October 2016, scored a hat-trick in an Under-23 game against Norwich.

"We brought him straight into the first team, and he's been training with them regularly," Monk added.

"He had opportunities in the cup, a taste of it in the first team and he's done very well."