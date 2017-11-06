Jamie Barjonas: Rangers midfielder signs new deal until 2020

Jamie Barjonas
Jamie Barjonas has taken his first steps in the Rangers first team in recent months

Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas has signed a new contract to keep him with the Ibrox club until 2020.

Barjonas, 18, made his Rangers debut in May and has made seven first-team appearances, including three so far this season.

The teenager has also been capped up to Under-17 level for Scotland.

"I can feel myself improving every day and I am delighted to be training with them every day," Barjonas told the Rangers website.

"Training with the first team every day has been a step-up as the standards are higher and the demands are higher, but it is a lot better for my development,

"To get into squads and then to get on to the pitch is an add-on, and it's great.

"Playing with players such as Ryan Jack, Jason Holt and Graham Dorrans - they have had a lot of experiences, like Graham who has played in the Premier League.

"So being able to train with them every day and picking up on the certain things they have been doing in training is a great way for me as a young player to develop."

