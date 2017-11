Neil Lennon's Hibs have made a positive start to their Premiership return

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has been named Ladbrokes Premiership manager of the month for October.

Lennon guided his side to wins over Hearts, Motherwell and Kilmarnock in October, following defeats by Aberdeen and Celtic.

Hibs, who were promoted last season after winning the Championship, are third in the top flight.

The Easter Road outfit have taken 25 points from 13 league matches so far this season.