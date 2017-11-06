Scotland: Scott McTominay yet to decide on his international future

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has made six appearances at just 20 years old

Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay says Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has yet to decide on his international future.

Mackay spoke to the 20-year-old's father, who was born in Scotland, about playing for the national team.

McTominay made his Manchester United debut last season and is regularly involved in the first-team squad.

"He's not said he doesn't want to play for Scotland," Mackay told BBC Scotland.

"Scott at the moment wants to concentrate on his Man United career. That was as far as it went, I had one conversation and his dad was terrific on the phone."

McTominay, who is also eligible to play for England, has not represented Scotland at any age level.

He made his first start for Manchester United against Crystal Palace in May, and also played the full 90 minutes against Benfica in the Champions League last month at Old Trafford.

In his role as interim Scotland manager - following Gordon Strachan's departure - Mackay has selected eight uncapped players for Thursday's friendly against Netherlands at Pittodrie.

He acknowledges that due to Scotland's population, SFA scouts need to exhaust all avenues when it comes to looking for players who are eligible, such as McTominay.

"Attention to detail is everything," Mackay said.

"Our talent ID base is very small and we've got to look far and wide, and at least ask the questions of the players we think have the ability to play at the top level."