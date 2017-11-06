Rob Maclean: Hibs back up Lennon's claim they are best of the rest

Neil Lennon's Hibernian are on a four-match winning streak

Commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on another weekend of Scottish football action.

Hibs walking the walk

Neil Lennon believes his Hibernian team are the next best thing to Celtic in Scottish football and is currently backing up that bold claim with results.

Lennon lost out to his old team in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals last month. Since then, Hibs have won the Edinburgh derby against Hearts, beaten on-form Motherwell and ended the unbeaten start of Kilmarnock manager Stevie Clarke.

Their fourth straight win was on Saturday against Dundee and moved them to within two points of second-placed Aberdeen.

Hibs' strong start to the season has also included a draw at Celtic Park and a win at Ibrox.

They're building up an impressive head of steam and remain convinced that runners-up spot in the Premiership can be theirs.

Templeton back on form

Injury-plagued David Templeton is making up for lost time and Hamilton Academical are reaping the rewards.

The former Hearts and Rangers winger was on the point of quitting football when he finally found the answer to a long-standing knee problem.

After surgery and rehab he signed a short-term contract with Accies late last season, then extended the deal to the end of the current campaign.

Templeton, 28, has scored in Hamilton's past two matches, a 3-1 win at Dundee and Saturday's 2-2 draw with Aberdeen.

He's looking sharper with every game and there are encouraging signs that he can recapture his best form.

Gardyne still delivering for County

Michael Gardyne has played a starring role in Ross County's football fairytale and continues to do so.

He's been central to most of the Dingwall club's magic moments and is their record goalscorer since County swapped the Highland League for the senior set-up.

Mind you, Gardyne hadn't found the net this season until the last weekend in October when County lost 2-1 at Aberdeen.

He clearly enjoyed that scoring sensation and helped himself to a double in Saturday's 3-2 home win against Motherwell, creating the other goal as well for Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Gardyne, 31, is in his fourth spell with County and he's still making a massive contribution.

Some good wins for Jim

One can't help thinking Jim Goodwin is a good manager in the making if he's given the time to develop in the role.

Goodwin replaced Jack Ross as Alloa boss 13 months ago

And recent results for his Alloa Athletic team have bought him some breathing space. When they lost at Stranraer in mid-October, the Wasps were third from bottom in League One.

But a 4-1 home win against East Fife and the 4-0 defeat of Queen's Park at Hampden, followed by Saturday's 1-0 victory over Airdrieonians, have changed the outlook for Alloa.

They're now third from top and back in the frame for the promotion play-offs.

Former St Mirren skipper Goodwin was a leader in his playing days and can go on to be a great gaffer.