Paul Clement: No plans to remove struggling Swansea's head coach

Paul Clement's Swansea have eight points from 11 Premier League matches this season

Struggling Swansea City have no plans to remove head coach Paul Clement despite slipping into the bottom two of the Premier League following their 1-0 defeat by Brighton.

Senior management have faith in Clement and say there is "absolutely no panic."

The owners feel Clement has "credit in the bank" after steering the Swans away from relegation last season following his appointment in January.

Swansea have won just two Premier League games this season.

Saturday's loss was their fifth home reverse and they have secured only three points from a possible 18 at the Liberty Stadium.

Clement himself said there was no crisis at the club, but that the team was caught in a vicious cycle of poor form.

Assistant coach Claude Makelele is leaving the club after being appointed head coach at Belgian side KAS Eupen.

Clement was without injured summer signing Wilfried Bony and Bayern Munich loan midfielder Renato Sanches against Brighton.

Bony has not played since 23 September and Sanches has featured just once in October.

Both could be back after the international break when Swansea are away to Burnley on 18 November.

The club also hope to have defender Martin Olsson back following a hamstring injury.