Tommy Lee: Chesterfield goalkeeper forced to retire aged 31

Tommy Lee was in his 10th season with Chesterfield

Chesterfield goalkeeper Tommy Lee has been forced to retire at the age of 31 because of a shoulder injury.

Lee, who started his career with Manchester United, missed the whole of the 2016-17 campaign and had several operations on the injury.

He joined the Spireites in August 2008 and made 328 league appearances for the club, including seven this season.

"It's been a tough decision for me to make, but my shoulder has caused me a lot of pain on a daily basis," he said.

"It's started to affect my everyday life, which is something I've not experienced before in my career.

"I have to think about my future and what my body will be like after football. I think retirement from playing was my only option, which is a great shame.

"The process of getting to this point has been tough and it's probably a decision I should have made in the summer but I wanted to give it one more go."

During his time with Chesterfield, Lee won the League Two title twice and helped them to Johnstone's Paint Trophy success in 2012.