Leonid Slutsky: Hull City's Russian manager leaves after six months in charge

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky has left the club by "mutual consent" after the Championship side went seven games without a win.

The former CSKA Moscow manager became the first Russian to manage an English side when he took over the relegated Premier League club in the summer.

However, he won only four of his 20 league games in charge and openly questioned his players' mentality after losing 4-1 at Sheffield United.

Hull are 20th in the Championship.

More to follow.