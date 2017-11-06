Claude Makelele: Assistant coach leaves Swansea City to join KAS Eupen

Claude Makelele (left) played 71 times for France

Claude Makelele has left his role as Swansea City's assistant coach to take charge of Belgian club KAS Eupen.

Swans head coach Paul Clement appointed the former Real Madrid midfielder in January.

The two had worked alongside each other under manager Carlo Ancelotti at Paris St-Germain.

Makelele, 44, takes over an Eupen side which is currently bottom of Belgian's top flight, having won two of their opening 14 games.

It will be the former France international's second stint as a manager following a five-and-a-half month spell in charge of French club Bastia in 2014.

His departure will be a blow to Clement, whose Swansea side slipped into the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday after suffering a fifth defeat in six games against Brighton.

A Swansea statement read: "Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Claude for his contribution to the club, and wish him well in his career."