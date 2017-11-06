Jake Jervis: Plymouth Argyle forward impresses boss after move to central role

Jake Jervis has played for 12 different clubs in three different countries

Jake Jervis has impressed Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams since taking up a more central attacking role.

Jervis, 26, was one of Adams' first signings in 2015 but has primarily played on the right side of the attack.

"I think he's doing really well," Adams said after the FA Cup win over Grimsby.

"He plays that position from the point of view that he runs beyond and that stretches the game, allowing our wider players to come into the hole and cause trouble for the opposition."

Injuries to Ryan Taylor and Nadir Ciftci have seen Jervis deployed more centrally in recent matches.

Despite only scoring twice this season in August, Jervis has had good goalscoring form in League Two, scoring 14 and 13 goals in his previous two seasons at Home Park.

"He's not a player that comes to the game and takes touches and takes the ball in, he's more one that runs in behind," added Adams, who initially signed Jervis when he was Ross County boss in the summer of 2014, and taking him to Argyle after being appointed as Plymouth boss the following summer.

"The thing about him is you see when any ball is played in behind the full-back it's a race between him and the centre-half.

"The centre-half has a real problem, and then what happens is the centre-halves go deeper and deeper and that allows us to have extra space in the middle of the park to play."