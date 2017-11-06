Andrea Pirlo: Former Italy international announces retirement

Media playback is not supported on this device Euro 2012: BBC pundits praise Andrea Pirlo

Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo has announced he is retiring from football after playing his last game for New York City.

The 38-year-old won 116 caps for Italy and helped them win the 2006 World Cup.

Pirlo began his career at Brescia and also played for Inter, AC Milan and Juventus before joining the Major League Soccer side two years ago.

"Not only [is it that] my adventure in New York comes to an end but my journey as a football player as well," he said.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Pirlo also thanked "every team that I had the honour to play for" and "every team-mate that I have been pleased to play alongside".

As well as helping the Azzurri become world champions, Pirlo also won many domestic honours during his 22-year career.

He was part of a Milan side who won two Serie A titles, two Champions Leagues and a Club World Cup between 2003 and 2011, then was instrumental in Juventus winning four successive Scudettos between 2012 and 2015.

Pirlo's career in numbers

872 games

6 Serie A titles

2 Coppa Italia wins

2 Champions League triumphs

1 World Cup success

'A beautiful footballer'

