Germany v France

Antoine Griezmann scored twice for France in their last meeting against Germany at Euro 2016

Germany coach Joachim Low expects France to be "more dangerous than England" when they meet in a friendly on Tuesday.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, who scored in France's 2-0 win over Wales, will miss out with a thigh injury.

He could be replaced by fellow Gunners front man Alexandre Lacazette.

"France have a lot of quality in attack. You can swap the players around and you will still have a world-class attack," Low said.

"I want to try things out against France. This is the reason we have these international friendlies. The result is not the most important thing. I can give some players a chance and rest some others."

Low also said Real Madrid's Toni Kroos would form a central midfield partnership alongside Juventus' Sami Khedira after being rested for the world champions' 0-0 draw against England on Friday.

Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp will replace Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

'I don't feel unsafe'

A security crackdown meant fans waited on the pitch during the Paris attacks in November 2015

Security at the match in Cologne will be increased as it takes place almost two years to the day since the Paris attacks on 13 November 2015.

On that night, three suicide bombers set off devices outside the Stade de France during a friendly between the two sides and the German players and staff had to spend the night at the stadium during a security crackdown.

"Memories of that night still come back, it was a dramatic experience and one you would not want to experience again," Low said.

"Over time, you can block it out. I don't feel unsafe and I have confidence in the security."

The two sides last met at Euro 2016, when forward Antoine Griezmann scored twice in a 2-0 victory for France.