Wales v Panama

Chris Coleman (second right) brought Ben Woodburn, David Brooks and Ethan Ampadu on at the same time against France

Wales youngsters Ethan Ampadu, Ben Woodburn and David Brooks are set to make their first starts in Tuesday's friendly against Panama.

Chelsea's Ampadu, 17, and Sheffield United's Brooks, 20, made their Wales debuts during Friday's 2-0 friendly loss to France in Paris.

Liverpool's Ben Woodburn, 18, will win his sixth cap, while Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is among those absent.

Panama manager Hernan Dario Gomez has named an experienced side.

Revealing his line-up on Sunday, Gomez opted for a starting line-up which boasts 574 caps.

Panama team to face Wales Jaime Penedo, Michael Murillo, Felipe Baloy (capt), Fidel Escobar, Luis Ovalle, Manuel Vargas, Leslie Heraldez, Ricardo Avila, Armando Cooper, Blas Perez, Gabriel Torres.

Ramsey has been replaced in the Wales squad by Scunthorpe midfielder Andrew Crofts.

Wales had already been hit by four withdrawals before the France game including Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

A first meeting with Panama

This will be the first meeting between Wales and Panama, who have qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

While Wales get ready to experiment on the field, the dominant theme off it remains the future of manager Chris Coleman.

The friendly against Panama could be the 47-year-old's last game in charge, as his contract expires at the end of November.

After the match, Coleman will resume talks with the Football Association of Wales about extending his deal but, until then, he is more concerned about how his team's youngsters will fare.

"It can't be pressure on them, it's brand new to some of them," he said.

"They've shown enough to tell us they belong here and are capable of playing on this stage.

"It's the start for them, they have to keep working hard because they've not done done anything yet, but shown good signs and are playing against a side that has qualified for the World Cup.

"This is why we need to get them on the pitch, before we start playing for points again. They will be very much involved in the next campaign."