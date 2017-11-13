Solanke (top row, left), Cook (front row, second left) and Gunn (top row, second left) all started England U21's last game against Ukraine

England v Brazil Venue: Wembley Date: Tuesday, 14 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Text and radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Sport website, the app and Connected TVs.

England manager Gareth Southgate "will not hesitate" to use Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook and Angus Gunn in Tuesday's friendly against Brazil.

The Under-21 trio have been drafted into the senior side and could get debuts after five players earned their first caps in the draw against Germany.

"Those (three) guys have fitted in off the field which helps them to fit in on the field," said Southgate.

"They are good players so in training they look fine."

He also confirmed Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier will remain captain for the game at Wembley Stadium (kick-off 20:00 GMT) after being given the armband against the Germans.

West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart will also start, replacing Everton's Jordan Pickford.

Chance to get on the plane to Russia?

Pickford, Crystal Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Swansea striker Tammy Abraham were all given their first starts on Friday, while Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and Burnley midfielder Jack Cork came off the bench for the national team for the first time.

On the same day, Liverpool striker Solanke, Bournemouth midfielder Cook and Norwich stopper Gunn played in the U21's 2-0 win over Ukraine.

"Angus has worked with the under-21s with us (Southgate's coaching team) and he is playing in the league," said Southgate. "The other two are captain of the Under-20 World Cup winners (Cook) and the Golden Boot winner in the Under-20s World Cup (Solanke).

"They have got good pedigree and we won't hesitate to put them on the pitch."

Asked about his selection thoughts ahead of the World Cup in Russia next summer, Southgate added: "I am open-minded.

"I have a list and if I had to pick the squad tomorrow I know who it would be but that can change in six months because of form and players emerging.

"We watch the players very closely with their clubs and have succession plans to who is second, third and fourth choice. That is constantly updated."