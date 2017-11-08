World Cup Qualifying - European - Play-off - 1st Leg
Denmark19:45R. of Ireland
Venue: Telia Parken

World Cup play-off: Denmark v Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick
Burnley midfielder Hendrick was injured during Saturday's match against Southampton

The Republic of Ireland are optimistic Burnley pair Jeff Hendrick and Stephen Ward will be fit for Saturday's World Cup play-off first leg in Denmark.

Midfielder Hendrick had a positive result on a scan on the lower back injury he sustained during his club's weekend win over Southampton.

The 25-year-old sat out Wednesday's light training session at Abbotstown.

Hendrick's club-mate Stephen Ward also appears to be winning his fitness race and did take part in training.

Defender Ward had a knee concern but seems on course to be available for the first match against the Danes in Copenhagen.

Striker Jonathan Walters and midfielder James McCarthy are among the players already ruled out through injury, while David Meyler is suspended for the first leg.

Ten Republic players are on yellow cards and in danger of missing the second leg, including midfielder Harry Arter, who said it was not on his mind.

"It's disappointing that you carry cards over, maybe in the future they might change that and keep it for group stages," said the Bournemouth player at the Republic's media event on Wednesday.

"I am sure I speak for all the lads who are on bookings, you have to just get on with it.

"I think our team spirit is probably different to what the lads have at their clubs and slightly different to what I have at my club."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France107211861223
2Sweden106132691719
3Netherlands106132112919
4Bulgaria104151419-513
5Luxembourg10136826-186
6Belarus10127621-155

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal109013242827
2Switzerland109012371627
3Hungary104151414013
4Faroe Islands10235416-129
5Latvia10217718-117
6Andorra10118223-214

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany1010004343930
2Northern Ireland106131761119
3Czech Rep104331710715
4Norway104151716113
5Azerbaijan103161019-910
6San Marino100010251-490

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia1063120101021
2R. of Ireland10541126619
3Wales10451136717
4Austria104331412215
5Georgia10055814-65
6Moldova10028423-192

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland1081128141425
2Denmark106222081220
3Montenegro105142012816
4Romania103431210213
5Armenia102171026-167
6Kazakhstan10037626-203

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108201831526
2Slovakia106041771018
3Scotland105321712518
4Slovenia10433127515
5Lithuania10136720-136
6Malta10019325-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain109103633328
2Italy107212181323
3Albania104151013-313
4Israel104061015-512
5Macedonia103251515011
6Liechtenstein100010139-380

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium109104363728
2Greece105411761119
3Bos-Herze1052324131117
4Estonia103251319-611
5Cyprus10316918-910
6Gibraltar100010347-440

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10712167922
2Croatia106221541120
3Ukraine10523139417
4Turkey104331413115
5Finland10235913-49
6Kosovo10019324-211
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

