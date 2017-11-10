Euro U21 Qualifying
Wales U21 18:00 Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
Venue: Bangor University Stadium

Wales U21s v Bosnia and Herzegovina U21s

Tyler Roberts

Wales Under-21s continue their bid for automatic 2019 European Championships qualification in a potentially crucial Group 8 game against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday in Bangor.

Wales also host leaders Romania there on Tuesday, 14 November, giving them the chance to climb the table in the double-header.

Robert Page's side are fourth and level on points with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Wales have so far beaten Switzerland and Liechtenstein and lost to Portugal.

The closest Wales have come to reaching a finals at this level was in 2008 when Brian Flynn's side lost 5-4 to England on aggregate to be denied a place in the 2009 finals.

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson - a once-capped senior international - could continue his return from an Achilles injury for Wales.

