Wales U21s v Bosnia and Herzegovina U21s
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Live scores on the BBC Sport website
Wales Under-21s continue their bid for automatic 2019 European Championships qualification in a potentially crucial Group 8 game against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday in Bangor.
Wales also host leaders Romania there on Tuesday, 14 November, giving them the chance to climb the table in the double-header.
Robert Page's side are fourth and level on points with Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Wales have so far beaten Switzerland and Liechtenstein and lost to Portugal.
The closest Wales have come to reaching a finals at this level was in 2008 when Brian Flynn's side lost 5-4 to England on aggregate to be denied a place in the 2009 finals.
Liverpool winger Harry Wilson - a once-capped senior international - could continue his return from an Achilles injury for Wales.