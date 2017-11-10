Albania U21 1-1 Northern Ireland U21

From the section

Ian Baraclough's side lead Spain by a point in Group 2 although the Spaniards have two games in hand

Northern Ireland Under-21s moved to the top of their European Championship group as Shayne Lavery's 89th-minute goal earned a 1-1 draw in Albania.

Ylber Ramadani's 83rd-minute goal appeared to have earned Albania victory in Tirana only for Everton's Lavery to level a minute from time.

The draw moves Ian Baraclough's side a point ahead of Spain.

Northern Ireland's three wins in the Group 2 included a victory over Albania in August.

Baraclough's side have also beaten Estonia home and away in addition to a 1-0 defeat in Slovakia.