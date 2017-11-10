Albania U21 1-1 Northern Ireland U21
Northern Ireland Under-21s moved to the top of their European Championship group as Shayne Lavery's 89th-minute goal earned a 1-1 draw in Albania.
Ylber Ramadani's 83rd-minute goal appeared to have earned Albania victory in Tirana only for Everton's Lavery to level a minute from time.
The draw moves Ian Baraclough's side a point ahead of Spain.
Northern Ireland's three wins in the Group 2 included a victory over Albania in August.
Baraclough's side have also beaten Estonia home and away in addition to a 1-0 defeat in Slovakia.