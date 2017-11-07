BBC Sport - FA Cup: Truro City fans' 600-mile round-trip to Charlton

That's passion! Truro fans' epic journey

BBC Sport follows fans of non-league Truro City FC, the first Cornish side to make the FA Cup first round since 1969, on their 600-mile round-trip to London and the team's tie with League One Charlton Athletic.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

That's passion! Truro fans' epic journey

Video

When England's rugby team went behind bars in Argentina

Video

What a hit! Fara Williams scores from kick-off

Video

Match of the Day 2

Video

Marvin Jones stars as Lions beat Packers

Video

Best goals from the FA Cup first round

Video

Former manager meets man who saved his life

Video

Watch Pirlo's 'Panenka' penalty against England

Video

Highlights: Chorley 1-2 Fleetwood

Video

Meet Britain's fastest 10-year-old girl

Video

'It's a pearler from Pirlo' - Italy legend scores at World Cup

Video

Ajayi flies as an Eagle & more great NFL plays

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired