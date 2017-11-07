BBC Sport - FA Cup: Truro City fans' 600-mile round-trip to Charlton
That's passion! Truro fans' epic journey
- From the section Football
BBC Sport follows fans of non-league Truro City FC, the first Cornish side to make the FA Cup first round since 1969, on their 600-mile round-trip to London and the team's tie with League One Charlton Athletic.
