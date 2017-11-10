Ukraine U21 v England U21
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Croatia U21
|4
|4
|0
|0
|15
|2
|13
|12
|2
|Greece U21
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|1
|13
|12
|3
|Belarus U21
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|7
|4
|Moldova U21
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|13
|-9
|3
|5
|Czech Rep U21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|6
|San Marino U21
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|13
|-13
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain U21
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|9
|2
|Northern Ireland U21
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|9
|3
|Slovakia U21
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|6
|4
|Albania U21
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|5
|Iceland U21
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|4
|6
|Estonia U21
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Denmark U21
|4
|4
|0
|0
|19
|2
|17
|12
|2
|Poland U21
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|7
|3
|Faroe Islands U21
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|4
|4
|Lithuania U21
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|5
|Finland U21
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|9
|-5
|2
|6
|Georgia U21
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|11
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England U21
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|10
|2
|Scotland U21
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Ukraine U21
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|2
|6
|5
|4
|Netherlands U21
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|4
|1
|5
|5
|Latvia U21
|5
|0
|2
|3
|1
|9
|-8
|2
|6
|Andorra U21
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|R. of Ireland U21
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|10
|2
|Germany U21
|4
|3
|0
|1
|15
|4
|11
|9
|3
|Israel U21
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|2
|7
|4
|Kosovo U21
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|5
|Norway U21
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|5
|6
|Azerbaijan U21
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|19
|-16
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium U21
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|4
|4
|11
|2
|Sweden U21
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|7
|3
|Cyprus U21
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|6
|4
|Hungary U21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Turkey U21
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
|6
|Malta U21
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|9
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Serbia U21
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
|7
|9
|2
|Russia U21
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|7
|3
|Armenia U21
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|7
|4
|Austria U21
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|1
|7
|6
|5
|Gibraltar U21
|6
|1
|0
|5
|1
|14
|-13
|3
|6
|Macedonia U21
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Romania U21
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|10
|2
|Switzerland U21
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|7
|3
|Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Wales U21
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|5
|Portugal U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|6
|Liechtenstein U21
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|13
|-12
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France U21
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|4
|8
|12
|2
|Slovenia U21
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|3
|6
|10
|3
|Kazakhstan U21
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|4
|Luxembourg U21
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|5
|Bulgaria U21
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|2
|6
|Montenegro U21
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|1
