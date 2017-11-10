Euro U21 Qualifying
Ukraine U2116:00England U21
Venue: Obolon Arena

Ukraine U21 v England U21

Friday 10th November 2017

  • Ukraine U21Ukraine U2116:00England U21England U21
  • Wales U21Wales U2118:00Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
  • Armenia U21Armenia U2111:00Russia U21Russia U21
  • Malta U21Malta U2114:00Turkey U21Turkey U21
  • Georgia U21Georgia U2116:00Finland U21Finland U21
  • Hungary U21Hungary U2116:00Sweden U21Sweden U21
  • Faroe Islands U21Faroe Islands U2116:45Poland U21Poland U21
  • Albania U21Albania U2117:00Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U21
  • Romania U21Romania U2117:00Portugal U21Portugal U21
  • Netherlands U21Netherlands U2117:30Andorra U21Andorra U21
  • Austria U21Austria U2117:30Serbia U21Serbia U21
  • Scotland U21Scotland U2119:30Latvia U21Latvia U21
As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U2144001521312
2Greece U2144001411312
3Belarus U2152126607
4Moldova U215104413-93
5Czech Rep U21201126-41
6San Marino U214004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2133006159
2Northern Ireland U2143017439
3Slovakia U21420247-36
4Albania U2141213305
5Iceland U2141124404
6Estonia U21501449-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2144001921712
2Poland U2132108357
3Faroe Islands U21411248-44
4Lithuania U21310238-53
5Finland U21302149-52
6Georgia U213003311-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U21431082610
2Scotland U2132015326
3Ukraine U2131208265
4Netherlands U2141215415
5Latvia U21502319-82
6Andorra U21301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U21431081710
2Germany U214301154119
3Israel U2142117527
4Kosovo U21520368-26
5Norway U21512257-25
6Azerbaijan U214004319-160

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U21532084411
2Sweden U2132108267
3Cyprus U215203711-46
4Hungary U2121102114
5Turkey U21302112-12
6Malta U21400439-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2133009279
2Russia U2142116337
3Armenia U21521248-47
4Austria U2132018176
5Gibraltar U216105114-133
6Macedonia U2131023303

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U21431082610
2Switzerland U21521246-27
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U21420210556
4Wales U2132016336
5Portugal U2121013303
6Liechtenstein U214004113-120

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U214400124812
2Slovenia U21431093610
3Kazakhstan U21513179-26
4Luxembourg U21511369-34
5Bulgaria U21402237-42
6Montenegro U21401338-51
