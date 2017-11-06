Michael Keane: England call up Everton defender for Germany & Brazil

Michael Keane has been drafted into the England squad for the friendly matches against Germany and Brazil.

The defender returned from a recent injury in time to play in Everton's 3-2 win over Watford on Sunday.

Keane has now been added to the group of players due to report to St George's Park on Monday in the build-up to the Wembley double-header.

The Three Lions will be without Dele Alli, who was ruled out on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Alli suffered the problem before Tottenham Hotspur's game against Crystal Palace.

Spurs striker Harry Kane and midfielder Harry Winks - who were both substituted in that game at Wembley - will be further assessed by their club before joining up with England, as will Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson, who missed Liverpool's win over West Ham with a thigh problem, is also due to arrive later in the week.