Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair says the only club who can stop their historic unbeaten domestic run is themselves - as he warns against complacency. (Daily Mail)

Rangers players would be delighted if interim coach Graeme Murty got the manager's job at Ibrox, says goalkeeper Wes Foderingham. (Daily Record)

Hearts moving back to a redeveloped Tynecastle won't make a difference if the team keep performing so badly, laments head coach Craig Levein. (Daily Record)

Manager Derek McInnes can take Aberdeen to another level if he stays at Pittodrie because he is a winner and top man-manager, says winger Gary Mackay-Steven. (Daily Record)

Scotland could travel to Africa to play against Argentina in Morocco next year. (Daily Mail)

How would Scotland fare against Messi & co?

Interim Scotland coach Malky Mackay has no plans to call up another striker despite losing Leigh Griffiths to injury for Thursday's friendly with the Netherlands, which leaves uncapped Jason Cummings as the only recognised centre forward in the squad. (Sun, print edition)

Hibs defender Paul Hanlon insists he is ready to fight fatigue in order to make his Scotland debut against the Netherlands after a spell of five games in a fortnight. (Herald, print edition)

Malky Mackay will be making a mistake if he uses Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack as a stop-gap right-back for Scotland, says Morton boss Jim Duffy. (Sun)

Winger David Templeton won't be at Hamilton for long if he continues his current form, insists team-mate Darian MacKinnon. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill backS Stuart McInally to rise to the occasion if called on by Scotland to start at hooker against Samoa this weekend. (Scotsman)

Andy Murray, who began the year as the world's number one, has dropped to 16th in the end-of-season rankings, having not played since July due to a hip injury. (ATP)

Marathon runner Callum Hawkins believes returning to Scotland from college in America five years ago helped him on the road to becoming FPSG Athlete of the Year for 2017. (Scotsman)