Saint-Étienne 0-5 Lyon

Police were called onto the pitch to restore order after Lyon scored their fifth

The eastern French derby between Saint-Etienne and Lyon was halted for 20 minutes after a pitch invasion, with the game eventually finishing at an empty Stade Geoffroy-Guichard stadium.

When Lyon captain Nabil Fekir's 86th-minute goal put the away side 5-0 up he celebrated by taking his shirt off and holding it up to the home supporters.

Police subsequently had to remove hundreds of fans from the pitch.

The hosts were punished last season for crowd trouble at the derby with Lyon.

The match was also delayed twice in the first half because of flares as the referee waited for smoke to clear from the pitch.

Sunday's visitors, who have now won four consecutive league games, stay in third place.

Saint-Etienne are sixth while leaders Paris St-Germain are four points clear of second-placed Monaco after their 5-0 thrashing of mid-table Angers on Saturday.

Nabil Fekir
The pitch invasion was sparked by Lyon's fifth goal, scored by Nabil Fekir who celebrated by holding his shirt up to home supporters - like Barcelona's Lionel Messi did when he scored against Real Madrid in April

Line-ups

Saint-Étienne

  • 16Ruffier
  • 29Pierre GabrielSubstituted forJankoat 67'minutes
  • 2Théophile-Catherine
  • 4LacroixBooked at 47mins
  • 12M'BengueSubstituted forPogbaat 45'minutes
  • 13Maiga
  • 5Pajot
  • 17SelnaesBooked at 60mins
  • 21HamoumaSubstituted forSøderlundat 13'minutes
  • 14Bamba
  • 22Monnet-Paquet

Substitutes

  • 7Dabo
  • 8Diousse
  • 15Janko
  • 19Pogba
  • 20Azevedo Júnior
  • 23Søderlund
  • 30Moulin

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 23Tete
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 15Morel
  • 20MarçalSubstituted forMendyat 79'minutes
  • 29TousartBooked at 53minsSubstituted forNDombeleat 79'minutes
  • 8Aouar
  • 10Traoré
  • 18FekirBooked at 85minsSubstituted forFerriat 86'minutes
  • 11Depay
  • 9Mariano

Substitutes

  • 4Rafael
  • 5Diakhaby
  • 12Ferri
  • 22Mendy
  • 27Cornet
  • 28NDombele
  • 30Gorgelin
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamSaint-ÉtienneAway TeamLyon
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home22
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, St Etienne 0, Lyon 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St Etienne 0, Lyon 5.

Foul by Memphis Depay (Lyon).

Ole Selnaes (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mariano (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Saidy Janko (St Etienne).

Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Saidy Janko (St Etienne).

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Jordan Ferri replaces Nabil Fekir.

Delay in match (Lyon).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Nabil Fekir (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! St Etienne 0, Lyon 5. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Foul by Jordan Ferri (Lyon).

Kévin Monnet-Paquet (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kenny Tete (Lyon).

Kévin Monnet-Paquet (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Tanguy NDombele replaces Lucas Tousart.

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Ferland Mendy replaces Fernando Marçal.

Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mariano with a through ball.

Jérémy Morel (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexander Søderlund (St Etienne).

Mariano (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kévin Théophile-Catherine (St Etienne).

Attempt missed. Jonathan Bamba (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Marcelo (Lyon).

Vincent Pajot (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kenny Tete (Lyon).

Vincent Pajot (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, St Etienne. Saidy Janko replaces Ronael Pierre Gabriel.

Goal!

Goal! St Etienne 0, Lyon 4. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mariano following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Habib Maiga (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Pajot.

Attempt saved. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Booking

Ole Selnaes (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ole Selnaes (St Etienne).

Attempt saved. Jonathan Bamba (St Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Søderlund.

Foul by Nabil Fekir (Lyon).

Ole Selnaes (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

