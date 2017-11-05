Match ends, St Etienne 0, Lyon 5.
Saint-Étienne 0-5 Lyon
-
- From the section European Football
The eastern French derby between Saint-Etienne and Lyon was halted for 20 minutes after a pitch invasion, with the game eventually finishing at an empty Stade Geoffroy-Guichard stadium.
When Lyon captain Nabil Fekir's 86th-minute goal put the away side 5-0 up he celebrated by taking his shirt off and holding it up to the home supporters.
Police subsequently had to remove hundreds of fans from the pitch.
The hosts were punished last season for crowd trouble at the derby with Lyon.
The match was also delayed twice in the first half because of flares as the referee waited for smoke to clear from the pitch.
Sunday's visitors, who have now won four consecutive league games, stay in third place.
Saint-Etienne are sixth while leaders Paris St-Germain are four points clear of second-placed Monaco after their 5-0 thrashing of mid-table Angers on Saturday.
Line-ups
Saint-Étienne
- 16Ruffier
- 29Pierre GabrielSubstituted forJankoat 67'minutes
- 2Théophile-Catherine
- 4LacroixBooked at 47mins
- 12M'BengueSubstituted forPogbaat 45'minutes
- 13Maiga
- 5Pajot
- 17SelnaesBooked at 60mins
- 21HamoumaSubstituted forSøderlundat 13'minutes
- 14Bamba
- 22Monnet-Paquet
Substitutes
- 7Dabo
- 8Diousse
- 15Janko
- 19Pogba
- 20Azevedo Júnior
- 23Søderlund
- 30Moulin
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 23Tete
- 6Guedes Filho
- 15Morel
- 20MarçalSubstituted forMendyat 79'minutes
- 29TousartBooked at 53minsSubstituted forNDombeleat 79'minutes
- 8Aouar
- 10Traoré
- 18FekirBooked at 85minsSubstituted forFerriat 86'minutes
- 11Depay
- 9Mariano
Substitutes
- 4Rafael
- 5Diakhaby
- 12Ferri
- 22Mendy
- 27Cornet
- 28NDombele
- 30Gorgelin
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, St Etienne 0, Lyon 5.
Foul by Memphis Depay (Lyon).
Ole Selnaes (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mariano (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Saidy Janko (St Etienne).
Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saidy Janko (St Etienne).
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Jordan Ferri replaces Nabil Fekir.
Delay in match (Lyon).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Nabil Fekir (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! St Etienne 0, Lyon 5. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Jordan Ferri (Lyon).
Kévin Monnet-Paquet (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenny Tete (Lyon).
Kévin Monnet-Paquet (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Tanguy NDombele replaces Lucas Tousart.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Ferland Mendy replaces Fernando Marçal.
Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mariano with a through ball.
Jérémy Morel (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Søderlund (St Etienne).
Mariano (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kévin Théophile-Catherine (St Etienne).
Attempt missed. Jonathan Bamba (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Marcelo (Lyon).
Vincent Pajot (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kenny Tete (Lyon).
Vincent Pajot (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, St Etienne. Saidy Janko replaces Ronael Pierre Gabriel.
Goal!
Goal! St Etienne 0, Lyon 4. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mariano following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Habib Maiga (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Pajot.
Attempt saved. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Booking
Ole Selnaes (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ole Selnaes (St Etienne).
Attempt saved. Jonathan Bamba (St Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Søderlund.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (Lyon).
Ole Selnaes (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.