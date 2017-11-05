Saint-Étienne 0-5 Lyon

Police were called onto the pitch to restore order after Lyon scored their fifth

The eastern French derby between Saint-Etienne and Lyon was halted for 20 minutes after a pitch invasion, with the game eventually finishing at an empty Stade Geoffroy-Guichard stadium.

When Lyon captain Nabil Fekir's 86th-minute goal put the away side 5-0 up he celebrated by taking his shirt off and holding it up to the home supporters.

Police subsequently had to remove hundreds of fans from the pitch.

The hosts were punished last season for crowd trouble at the derby with Lyon.

The match was also delayed twice in the first half because of flares as the referee waited for smoke to clear from the pitch.

Sunday's visitors, who have now won four consecutive league games, stay in third place.

Saint-Etienne are sixth while leaders Paris St-Germain are four points clear of second-placed Monaco after their 5-0 thrashing of mid-table Angers on Saturday.

