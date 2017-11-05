Nice 1-0 Dijon

Match ends, Nice 1, Dijon 0.
Mario Balotelli scored the only goal of the game before he was sent off again as Nice overcame Dijon in Ligue 1.
The home side took the lead five minutes before the break when the Italy forward converted a penalty after Alassane Plea had been fouled.
Balotelli was then shown red for the third time in Ligue 1 when he brought down Dijon defender Cedric Yambere from behind in the 89th minute.
"He wanted to win the ball and not hurt anyone," said Nice coach Lucien Favre.
"But it is true that a tackle from behind is a straight red. He was annoyed after the match and thought it was too hard on him. But now he's OK."
The win saw 15th-place Nice end a run of four successive league defeats and six consecutive losses in all competitions.
Line-ups
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 2Souquet
- 31Dante
- 20Le Marchand
- 24Jallet
- 18Walter
- 21Mendy
- 26KozielloBooked at 47minsSubstituted forTamezeat 76'minutes
- 8Lees-Melou
- 14Pléa
- 9BalotelliBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 5Tameze
- 11Srarfi
- 15Burner
- 22Lusamba
- 23Sarr
- 27Makengo
- 50Clementia
Dijon
- 30Reynet
- 19Rosier
- 18Yambéré
- 4Djilobodji
- 5Haddadi
- 20AmalfitanoSubstituted forBalmontat 80'minutes
- 14MariéSubstituted forBahamboulaat 76'minutes
- 22KwonSubstituted forAbeidat 64'minutes
- 28da Silva RochaBooked at 66mins
- 7Sammaritano
- 11Tavares
Substitutes
- 8Abeid
- 15Balmont
- 16Allain
- 24Bahamboula
- 26Chafik
- 27Varrault
- Referee:
- Olivier Thual
- Attendance:
- 18,987
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nice 1, Dijon 0.
Arnaud Souquet (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Dijon).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Cédric Yambéré (Dijon) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Mario Balotelli (Nice) is shown the red card.
Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).
Cédric Yambéré (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Frederic Sammaritano (Dijon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Mario Balotelli (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Valentin Rosier (Dijon).
Attempt saved. Xeka (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Frederic Sammaritano.
Offside, Nice. Pierre Lees-Melou tries a through ball, but Christophe Jallet is caught offside.
Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Nice).
Mehdi Abeid (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christophe Jallet with a cross.
Foul by Alassane Pléa (Nice).
Cédric Yambéré (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christophe Jallet (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dylan Bahamboula (Dijon).
Attempt missed. Dylan Bahamboula (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Dijon. Florent Balmont replaces Romain Amalfitano.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Baptiste Reynet.
Attempt saved. Arnaud Souquet (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dante.
Attempt blocked. Dante (Nice) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou with a cross.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Papy Djilobodji.
Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Le Marchand.
Attempt missed. Xeka (Dijon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Dijon. Dylan Bahamboula replaces Jordan Marié.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Adrien Tameze replaces Vincent Koziello.
Attempt saved. Mehdi Abeid (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Xeka.
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Arnaud Souquet.
Foul by Remi Walter (Nice).
Papy Djilobodji (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Frederic Sammaritano (Dijon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Romain Amalfitano following a fast break.
Booking
Xeka (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mario Balotelli (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xeka (Dijon).
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Walter Benítez.