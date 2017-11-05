Nice 1-0 Dijon

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli (centre) remonstrated with the official before he struck the dugout as he walked off

Mario Balotelli scored the only goal of the game before he was sent off again as Nice overcame Dijon in Ligue 1.

The home side took the lead five minutes before the break when the Italy forward converted a penalty after Alassane Plea had been fouled.

Balotelli was then shown red for the third time in Ligue 1 when he brought down Dijon defender Cedric Yambere from behind in the 89th minute.

"He wanted to win the ball and not hurt anyone," said Nice coach Lucien Favre.

"But it is true that a tackle from behind is a straight red. He was annoyed after the match and thought it was too hard on him. But now he's OK."

The win saw 15th-place Nice end a run of four successive league defeats and six consecutive losses in all competitions.