French Ligue 1
Nice1Dijon0

Nice 1-0 Dijon

Mario Balotelli (centre)
Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli (centre) remonstrated with the official before he struck the dugout as he walked off

Mario Balotelli scored the only goal of the game before he was sent off again as Nice overcame Dijon in Ligue 1.

The home side took the lead five minutes before the break when the Italy forward converted a penalty after Alassane Plea had been fouled.

Balotelli was then shown red for the third time in Ligue 1 when he brought down Dijon defender Cedric Yambere from behind in the 89th minute.

"He wanted to win the ball and not hurt anyone," said Nice coach Lucien Favre.

"But it is true that a tackle from behind is a straight red. He was annoyed after the match and thought it was too hard on him. But now he's OK."

The win saw 15th-place Nice end a run of four successive league defeats and six consecutive losses in all competitions.

Line-ups

Nice

  • 40Benítez
  • 2Souquet
  • 31Dante
  • 20Le Marchand
  • 24Jallet
  • 18Walter
  • 21Mendy
  • 26KozielloBooked at 47minsSubstituted forTamezeat 76'minutes
  • 8Lees-Melou
  • 14Pléa
  • 9BalotelliBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 5Tameze
  • 11Srarfi
  • 15Burner
  • 22Lusamba
  • 23Sarr
  • 27Makengo
  • 50Clementia

Dijon

  • 30Reynet
  • 19Rosier
  • 18Yambéré
  • 4Djilobodji
  • 5Haddadi
  • 20AmalfitanoSubstituted forBalmontat 80'minutes
  • 14MariéSubstituted forBahamboulaat 76'minutes
  • 22KwonSubstituted forAbeidat 64'minutes
  • 28da Silva RochaBooked at 66mins
  • 7Sammaritano
  • 11Tavares

Substitutes

  • 8Abeid
  • 15Balmont
  • 16Allain
  • 24Bahamboula
  • 26Chafik
  • 27Varrault
Referee:
Olivier Thual
Attendance:
18,987

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamDijon
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Nice 1, Dijon 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Nice 1, Dijon 0.

Arnaud Souquet (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Dijon).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Cédric Yambéré (Dijon) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Mario Balotelli (Nice) is shown the red card.

Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).

Cédric Yambéré (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Frederic Sammaritano (Dijon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Mario Balotelli (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Valentin Rosier (Dijon).

Attempt saved. Xeka (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Frederic Sammaritano.

Offside, Nice. Pierre Lees-Melou tries a through ball, but Christophe Jallet is caught offside.

Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Nice).

Mehdi Abeid (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christophe Jallet with a cross.

Foul by Alassane Pléa (Nice).

Cédric Yambéré (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Christophe Jallet (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dylan Bahamboula (Dijon).

Attempt missed. Dylan Bahamboula (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Dijon. Florent Balmont replaces Romain Amalfitano.

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Baptiste Reynet.

Attempt saved. Arnaud Souquet (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dante.

Attempt blocked. Dante (Nice) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou with a cross.

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Papy Djilobodji.

Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Le Marchand.

Attempt missed. Xeka (Dijon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Dijon. Dylan Bahamboula replaces Jordan Marié.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Adrien Tameze replaces Vincent Koziello.

Attempt saved. Mehdi Abeid (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Xeka.

Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Arnaud Souquet.

Foul by Remi Walter (Nice).

Papy Djilobodji (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Frederic Sammaritano (Dijon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Romain Amalfitano following a fast break.

Booking

Xeka (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mario Balotelli (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Xeka (Dijon).

Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Walter Benítez.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th November 2017

View all French Ligue 1 scores

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG1210203983132
2Monaco1291234122228
3Lyon1274132151725
4Marseille127322617924
5Nantes12723119223
6Saint-Étienne125341315-218
7Caen12606813-518
8Montpellier1244498116
9Bordeaux124441618-216
10Rennes124351415-115
11Troyes124351215-315
12Toulouse124351217-515
13Guingamp124261321-814
14Angers122731619-313
15Nice124171419-513
16Dijon123361421-712
17Amiens11326713-611
18Strasbourg122461323-1010
19Lille11236915-69
20Metz121011524-193
View full French Ligue 1 table

