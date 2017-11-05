Monday's gossip column 5 Nov From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41881383 Read more about sharing. David Luiz faces the axe at Chelsea after a row with Antonio Conte, according to the Daily Mail In the Daily Express, Mauricio Pochettino urges England boss Gareth Southgate to "Handle Harry With Care" Bilic set to depart as West Ham boss, that's in the Guardian In the Independent, Antonio Conte plays down talk of a rift with David Luiz In the Metro, Arsene Wenger accuses Raheem Sterling of diving in Manchester City's win over Arsenal David Moyes to replace Slaven Bilic at West Ham, that's in the Daily Mirror "Cheat" is the Daily Star headline, in reference to Arsene Wenger's view of Raheem Sterling In the Daily Telegraph, Alvaro Morata's winner against Manchester United has reignited Chelsea's title defence David Moyes to replace Slaven Bilic at West Ham, in iSport David Luiz faces an uncertain future at Chelsea, according to The Sun