Monday's gossip column

Daily Mail
David Luiz faces the axe at Chelsea after a row with Antonio Conte, according to the Daily Mail
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, Mauricio Pochettino urges England boss Gareth Southgate to "Handle Harry With Care"
The Guardian
Bilic set to depart as West Ham boss, that's in the Guardian
The Independent
In the Independent, Antonio Conte plays down talk of a rift with David Luiz
Metro
In the Metro, Arsene Wenger accuses Raheem Sterling of diving in Manchester City's win over Arsenal
Daily Mirror
David Moyes to replace Slaven Bilic at West Ham, that's in the Daily Mirror
Daily Star
"Cheat" is the Daily Star headline, in reference to Arsene Wenger's view of Raheem Sterling
Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, Alvaro Morata's winner against Manchester United has reignited Chelsea's title defence
The I
David Moyes to replace Slaven Bilic at West Ham, in iSport
The Sun
David Luiz faces an uncertain future at Chelsea, according to The Sun

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired