Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Las Palmas 0.
Real Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas
Marco Asensio scored one of the best goals of the La Liga season as Real Madrid bounced back from their loss at Tottenham to defeat Las Palmas.
Real have yet to hit the performance heights that led them to last season's league-European double, but on Sunday the display was far better than they managed in midweek.
Casemiro's header gave them the lead before Asensio's 30-yard rocket of a shot put the home side in control.
Isco's tap-in completed the easy win.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who provided the assist for the third, looked frustrated on the pitch having had few goal-scoring opportunities, although he did go close with a shot that curled inches wide of keeper Raul Lizoain's left-hand upright.
Real had 14 efforts in the first half, but the only goal came when Casemiro headed in after a corner was inadvertently flicked on by Jonathan Calleri.
It was 2-0 11 minutes after the restart when, from Lizoain's punched clearance, Asensio struck a ferocious 30-yard drive into the top corner which left the home fans gasping.
And Isco rounded off the scoring for Los Blancos when he slotted in from Ronaldo's low delivery in the 74th minute.
Real are now third, level on points with fourth-place Atletico, and eight points behind league leaders Barcelona, who have 31 points.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 6Nacho
- 3Vallejo
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 8KroosBooked at 64minsSubstituted forCeballos Fernándezat 78'minutes
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forLlorenteat 68'minutes
- 22IscoBooked at 45mins
- 20Asensio
- 7Ronaldo
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forVázquezat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Modric
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 21Mayoral
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- 35Ramos Wade
Las Palmas
- 1Lizoain
- 12Rocha Machado
- 22Navarro JiménezBooked at 79mins
- 3Lemos
- 17Bigas
- 23Castellano Betancor
- 4GómezSubstituted forRemyat 64'minutes
- 18Castellano Betancor
- 25AquilaniSubstituted forSantanaat 83'minutes
- 9Calleri
- 20Machín Pérez
Substitutes
- 5García
- 6Samper
- 7Remy
- 11Figueroa Cabrera
- 13Chichizola
- 14Santana
- 15Herrera
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 67,120
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Las Palmas 0.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Míchel Macedo with a cross.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Pedro Bigas (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Jesús Vallejo.
Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
Vitolo (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Míchel Macedo (Las Palmas).
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Jesús Vallejo.
Substitution
Substitution, Las Palmas. Hernán Santana replaces Alberto Aquilani.
Offside, Las Palmas. Vitolo tries a through ball, but Jonathan Calleri is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ximo Navarro.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isco with a cross.
Booking
Ximo Navarro (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ximo Navarro (Las Palmas).
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Toni Kroos.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nacho.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pedro Bigas (Las Palmas).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Karim Benzema.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Las Palmas 0. Isco (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sergio Ramos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcos Llorente replaces Casemiro.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Javi Castellano (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas).
Substitution
Substitution, Las Palmas. Loïc Remy replaces Vicente Gómez.
Booking
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Míchel Macedo (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.