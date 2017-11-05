David Unsworth: Everton caretaker boss unsure on long-term future

Media playback is not supported on this device Everton 3-2 Watford: Everton faithful were incredible - Unsworth

David Unsworth says being caretaker manager of Everton has made him the "proudest man in the world" but he remains unsure if he will get the job on a permanent basis.

The Toffees' Under-23 coach took temporary charge last month following Ronald Koeman's departure.

After three defeats and two cup exits, he secured his first victory as Everton beat Watford 3-2 on Sunday.

"I know nothing about it," said Unsworth, when asked about his future.

Former Everton manager David Moyes has said he would be interested in a return to Goodison Park, while former England manager Sam Allardyce and Burnley boss Sean Dyche have also been linked with the post.

"Whatever will be will be," added Unsworth. "I have been the proudest man in the world to take charge for the last two weeks and no-one can take that away from me.

"I'm sure I'll speak to the chairman and owner and I'll keep giving my best for this wonderful club."

Goals from Richarlison and Christian Kabasele gave Watford a 2-0 lead at Goodison, but Oumar Niasse and Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled the home side level.

Leighton Baines netted a penalty to put Everton in front but they had to rely on Tom Cleverley's missed spot-kick to secure three points.

Victory moved them out of the bottom three going into the two-week international break.