BBC Sport - Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner gets away with embarrassing air-kick
Mainz keeper gets away with embarrassing air-kick
- From the section European Football
Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner has a moment to forget as he mistakes the penalty spot for a football and his missed kick attempt nearly results in a goal for Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired