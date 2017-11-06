BBC Sport - Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner gets away with embarrassing air-kick

Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner has a moment to forget as he mistakes the penalty spot for a football and his missed kick attempt nearly results in a goal for Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

