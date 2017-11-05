BBC Sport - Everton 3-2 Watford: Marco Silva says 'everything went against' Hornets
Hornets allowed Everton to believe - Silva
- From the section Football
Watford head coach Marco Silva says his side "allowed Everton to believe" after giving away a two-goal lead away to the Merseyside club.
MATCH REPORT: REverton 3-2 Watford
Watch all of Sunday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2, 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired