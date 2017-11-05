David Luiz: Antonio Conte unsure on Chelsea defender's future

David Luiz sat behind the Chelsea bench during the win against Manchester United

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte does not know if defender David Luiz has a future at Stamford Bridge.

The 30-year-old was not in Chelsea's matchday squad for the 1-0 win against Manchester United, with Andreas Christensen starting in defence.

Asked about Luiz, Conte said: "He has to work really hard otherwise he is on the bench or in the stand."

On Luiz's future, Conte added: "I don't know. Christensen is the present and the future for Chelsea."

Brazilian Luiz has played the full 90 minutes in each of Chelsea's past three Premier League games, as well as the 3-0 Champions League defeat by Roma in midweek.

But on Sunday he was sitting behind the Chelsea bench, with a black scarf wrapped around his head.

He returned for a second spell with the Blues in a £34m move from Paris St-Germain in August 2016 and was part of the team who won the title last season.

Chelsea's win, courtesy of an Alvaro Morata header, put them a point behind second-placed United in the Premier League table.