BBC Sport - Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: Antonio Conte is happy after claiming a 'deserved' win

Chelsea Head Coach Antonio Conte is happy with his side after a "deserved" 1-0 victory over Manchester United thanks to Alvaro Morata's first goal since September.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Watch all of Sunday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2, 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

