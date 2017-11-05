BBC Sport - Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: Antonio Conte is happy after claiming a 'deserved' win
Conte happy with 'deserved' Chelsea win
- From the section Football
Chelsea Head Coach Antonio Conte is happy with his side after a "deserved" 1-0 victory over Manchester United thanks to Alvaro Morata's first goal since September.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
