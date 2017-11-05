BBC Sport - Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: Jose Mourinho 'frustrated' by the way Chelsea scored
'We lost ourselves emotionally' after goal - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is "frustrated" by the way Chelsea scored in their 1-0 defeat to the Blues, admitting his side lost themselves "emotionally" after going behind.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
