Stoke City: Former defender Dionatan Teixeira dies aged 25

Teixeira suffered a broken foot in his first season at Stoke before his contract was eventually terminated in January

Former Stoke City defender Dionatan Teixeira has died at the age of 25 from a suspected heart attack.

He joined Stoke in 2014 having had trials at a number of Premier League clubs including Manchester City.

But the Brazilian's time in England was blighted by injury and he made only two substitute appearances for Stoke in three years at the club.

"The thoughts of all at Stoke City are with his family and friends," the club said in statement.

Teixeira was in his native Brazil when he was taken ill and he died on Sunday after a suspected heart attack, according to his current club FC Sheriff, a Moldovan side who are playing in the Europa League this season.

The club, who won the domestic league and cup double last season, added: "He will remain forever in our hearts."