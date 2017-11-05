BBC Sport - Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal: Pep Guarliola 'so satisfied' with his teams performance against Arsenal
Guardiola is 'so satisfied' by victory over Gunners
- From the section Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is "so satisfied" by his side's 3-1 victory over Arsenal and praises his team for their quick recovery from midweek Champions League duties.
MATCH REPORT: MANCHESTER CITY 3-1 ARSENAL
