BBC Sport - Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace: Mauricio Pochettino happy after claiming tough win
Pochettino happy after claiming tough win
- From the section Football
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is happy for his whole squad after they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT:Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace:
Watch all of Sunday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2, 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired