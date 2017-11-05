BBC Sport - Everton 3-2 Watford: Blues faithful were incredible - David Unsworth
Everton faithful were incredible - Unsworth
- From the section Football
Caretaker manager David Unsworth speaks highly of Everton's supporters and admits the team did it the "hard way" as the Toffees came from 2-0 down to beat Watford 3-2.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 3-2 Watford
Watch all of Sunday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2, 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
