BBC Sport - Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal: Raheem Sterling dived well for penalty - Arsene Wenger
Sterling dived well for penalty - Wenger
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says "unacceptable" refereeing decisions cost his side as they were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal
